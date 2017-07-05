WATCH: Humpback Whales having a whale of a time off the coast of Dungarvan

Once upon time Kerry’s famous dolphin, Fungi was the only sea life to be seen hanging out around our shores.

Over the years, more and more dolphins, sharks and whales have been seen off the coast of Ireland, particularly in Munster area.

Photo Credit: Waterford Wildlife Photography

This weekend, two humpback whales were spotted in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Not only that, they were accompanied by two fin whales and five minkes.

West Waterford Wildlife photography posted this video of the majestic animals identifying one as Boomerang.

Boomerang has been recorded off the south coast nearly every year since 2001 and this is the fourth year in a row that he has been spotted between Ardmore and Dungarvan.

According to the post, he has a very distinctively scarred dorsal fin, a huge 'blow' that could easily be mistaken for a fin whale.