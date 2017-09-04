Watch how this baby panda has grown during its first month of life

A French zoo has released footage of the first month of a panda cub’s life.

Video taken every day since the panda’s birth shows how the peach-coloured newborn has started to develop those familiar black patches on its eyes and torso.

Zookeepers at Beauval Zoo also said the unnamed male pup can now drink without a bottle and weighs over a kilogram.

The baby panda was born on the 4th of August and French first lady Brigitte Macron was named as as the rare newborn’s godmother soon afterwards.

The panda’s parents, Huan Huan and Yuan Zi, also live in the French zoo and are on a ten year loan from China.