Watch: High speed boat makes first long distance trip from Cork to Dublin
Thunderchild is the latest high speed patrol craft launched by Safehaven Marine.
The new design is expected to deliver greater speed, greater range and higher crew capacity.
Thunderchild took her first high speed run from Cork harbour to Poolbeg, Dublin recently.
The voyage took 3 hrs 45 mins at an average speed of 43 knots
