Watch: High school student arrives to dance in a coffin and a hearse

A high school student in New Jersey certainly stood out from the crowd at her high school dance when she rocked up in a hearse.

Not only did Megan Flaherty arrive in a hearse, but she was laid out in a coffin in the back.

What is usually the stuff of nightmares was a dream come true for the aspiring funeral director, who looked as pleased as punch with her unusual arrival.

Well it was certainly a talking point anyway…
