WATCH: High Hopes Choir gives emotional performance in the EU parliament

Dublin’s branch of the High Hopes Choir, a choir made up of people affected by homelessness, performed in the European Parliament yesterday and it was all sorts of emotional for many reasons.

Not only were the choir sending a positive message on homelessness awareness to Europe, it was the very first time most of them have ever been on a plane.

For more than half of the 75 members, it was the first time they’ve ever held a passport.

"A passport means an awful lot, coming from where I came from. It means I am not trapped. I can see the world,” said member, Lisa McEnroe.

To help the performance happen, author Cathy McCarthy, from Stillorgan, gave the choir €3,000 from the sales of her second novel, Stronger Than Yesterday, to get passports.

"What they're doing is incredible. It's such a big deal because some of them have never left the country," said Cathy, who travelled to Brussels with the singers.

"I saw the choir on TV a couple of years back and was inspired by their fascinating story, so I knew I had to help."

Speaking about the performance, the choir’s national co-ordinator Glenn Alexander has said: "We started out to change the perception of homelessness and now we're setting about taking our positive message to Europe.

"Our performance for MEPs will be an expressive way to show homeless people are as good as anyone else.

"Being part of this choir is a therapy to homelessness and we hope more choirs like ours will be set up across Europe."

Beautiful performance by the @HighHopesChoir Helping us to pass the message to the EU: Be Fair, Europe - Stand Up for the Homeless #BeFairEU pic.twitter.com/ZLK9UVHjGv — FEANTSA (@FEANTSA) March 20, 2017

