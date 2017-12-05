WATCH: Here's how fast your Christmas tree could go up in flames

By Anna O'Donoghue

Nowadays most Irish households opt for an artificial Christmas tree but there are some season lovers out there who love the smell of a real tree and make shopping for one part of their family traditions.

And with a real tree comes real responsibility.

A video re-circulating the Internet shows how quickly a Christmas tree can burst into flames if not well watered.

Released by the National Fire Protection Association in the United States, the video shows a side-by-side comparison of two trees on fire: one has been watered, the other has not.

In a matter of 30 seconds, the dry tree causes devastation.

Dublin Fire Brigade have also taken to Twitter to issue a reminder to households to always switch off your Christmas lights when you leave your house.

They also attached a video of what could easily happen to your Christmas lights when no one's home. 

To help avoid a Christmas tree fire, here are a few safety tips:

          • Water your tree every day
          • Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched
          • Make sure the tree is well placed and at least 3 feet away from any fireplaces, candles and vents
          • Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving your house or going to bed
          • Promptly get rid of the tree after Christmas

