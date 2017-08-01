Watch Hedge the weightlifting hedgehog dominate an epic bench press like it’s nothing

On the face of it, Hedge looks like any other adorable small hedgehog – but beneath his cute, spiky exterior there hides a beast…

Hedge’s game face (Nick Miller)

Hedge, three, is a weightlifter like no other of his kind. In a bench press video posted by his owner and trainer – fitness expert Nick Miller – you’ll soon see why.

One hand for 600lbs, are you serious right now?

Well, in a word, no. Of course Hedge can’t lift 600lbs (272kg) – but his fitness and bodybuilding expert owner Nick reckons Hedge really is into his weightlifting.

“All jokes aside, he sits and watches weightlifting videos on YouTube with me – and I swear he is actually focused on them and enjoys them,” said 24-year-old American Nick.

The most powerful hedgehog since Sonic (Nick Miller)

Hedge has become something of a star of Nick’s YouTube channel, Nick’s Strength and Power, which has more than 150,000 subscribers.

For example, here’s Hedge taking on another 600lb challenge – this time with squats.

Just check out that form. This hedgehog is going places – and there’s more to come too.

“I’ve done a squat video with him, as well as the bench video, so of course now we need to make a deadlift video to complete the powerlifting total,” said Nick.

Is Hedge ready for his next challenge?

This is the face of a ferocious hedgehog that's about to DESTROY these weights. He's just got the 120lb Dumbbells off the rack and he's about to pump some iron. He's making some serious gains. A post shared by Nick's Strength & Power (@nicksstrengthpower) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

You bet he is…