Watch: Great teachers will do almost anything on camera for their students

Deerpark CBS on St Patrick's Road in Cork is currently fundraising for new cooking facilities for their students, writes Pam Ryan.

And what better fundraiser than then their own Strictly?

The principal, Kevin Barry, got in touch with us to share this video.

Is this what all teachers get up to after the last bell?

The man's got some moves, has to be said!

Follow the school on Facebook and keep an eye out for more ways to support their culinary endevour.
By Pam Ryan

