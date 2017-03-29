WATCH: Girl pranks her mammy with the age old sellotape door trick

Say goodbye to those hump day blues, we’ve got JUST the thing to give you that stitch in your side.

This video of a girl successfully pranking her Irish mammy with the age auld sellotape door trick.

Trust us, it’s exactly what you need today.

The video was sent into The Irish Post and with over 78k views, it has been making its way around the interwebs pretty quickly.

Top hit: make sure you watch until the end as if the prank doesn’t get you, the fits of laughter by the prankees definitely will.

Don't be getting any ideas now - mammies, beware.