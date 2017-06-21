Watch: Giant dog gets help to cool down

A giant dog needed some help to cool down in the hot weather.

Teddy Lawhead posted a video to his Instagram of his son spraying his dog with water.

The CSPCA have said that they are getting calls from members of the public who are worried about their dogs in the hot weather.

They advise to avoid walking your dogs between 10am and 7pm to prevent heat stroke and burnt paws.

They also said to re-think bringing pets to shows and events.

This guy has the right idea.