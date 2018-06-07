Watch footage of a hyena taking a dip at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

If you didn’t know that hyenas could swim, watch this video to receive a cute surprise.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo in Indiana posted a video of one of their hyenas taking a quick swim in its enclosure, dipping its head in before shaking off.

The adorable video has over 1,000 views.

