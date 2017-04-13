WATCH: Foils Arms and Hog sum up every Irish person choosing a holiday destination

It’s that time of the year, when the falcon travel brochures come out, Ryanair announces it’s seasonal offers and group chats are full of possible summer plans.

And something that goes hand-in-hand with holiday planning is making decisions as comedy trio Foil, Arms and Hog have displayed in their latest video.

And of course being decisive is trait that us Irish people are known for, right?

Ok, let’s face it, it always goes pretty much like this: