Watch Foil Arms and Hog give childcare costs their comedic treatment

The cost of childcare is something that can keep parents up at night, so for once it is nice to have a lighthearted approach to the issue.

With their usual satirical wit and comedic genius Foil Arms and Hog tackle the issue from a unique perspective that will have you chuckling in your chair.

From leaving your child in the doctors office to fobbing them off on the neighbours, all options are considered and assessed with a straight-laced script dripping in irony.

Take a look.