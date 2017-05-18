Watch: Fiona the baby hippo's trip to the dentist

Fiona, a baby hippo from Cincinnati Zoo, has had a trip to the dentist.

Staff have been assessing the little one’s new incisor tusks – and it looked like she rather enjoyed her appointment.

If only every dentist appointment was done from the comfort of a bath, eh?

Baby Fiona has become quite a celebrity since she was born more than a month prematurely on January 24 – weighing just 29 lbs (13kg).

Fiona was the first Nile hippo to be born at Cincinnati Zoo for 75 years, but had to be put under intensive care by keepers meaning she could not live with her mother. Now though the zoo say signs are good they may one day be able to be reunited.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Great news on this Mother’s Day. Fiona and her Mom, Bibi, have graduated to interacting without the howdy mesh. There are still barriers in place to ensure Fiona’s safety but this is a step in the right direction towards the ultimate goal to reunite them. #TeamFiona.

“Fiona and her Mom, Bibi, have graduated to interacting without the howdy mesh,” the zoo werote on their Facebook page. “There are still barriers in place to ensure Fiona’s safety but this is a step in the right direction towards the ultimate goal to reunite them.”