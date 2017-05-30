WATCH: Finally an Irish summer lookbook that is true to life

We’ve all been there - scrolling through our social media feeds lusting over the newest fashions of our favourite bloggers.

And then quickly realise that we live in Ireland where none of these outfits are feasible.

Well, it’s finally here - a summer lookbook we can all relate to.

Irish youtuber, Clisare has put together a range of ‘Irish-ized’ outfits that include items such as, a bag to put “your bits into just incase it’s warm after all” and nice coat “so you’re not freezing in the smoking area”.