WATCH: Female Kurdish fighter nearly shot by ISIS sniper, reacts brilliantly

by Greg Murphy

A video of a female Kurdish sniper almost being shot has gone viral but not for the reasons you might think.

The clip shows her firing her own rifle and then a round flying past her head within a split second.

You can see in the clip where the ISIS sniper bullet narrowly misses the unidentified woman and blows a hole in the wall right behind her.

Sniper battle inside Raqqa city. Thank god the ISIS terrorist missed 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/c75h4HSjIW — Hemze Hamza (@Sergermed_) June 27, 2017

The tweet attached to this video is by journalist Hemze Hamza and said "Sniper battle inside Raqqa city. Thank God the ISIS terrorist missed."

"Kurdish women know no fear. Your average human being would be scared for life after being so close to death but she kept laughing."

Her reaction shows her sheer bravery.

When she realises she escaped certain death by mere inches she smiles and begins to laugh.

The woman is believed to be a member of the Kurdish Women's Protection Units (YPJ) in Syria.