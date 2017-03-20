WATCH: Fan surprises Adele by adorably proposing to his partner on stage
If you’ve ever witnessed Adele in concert you are familiar with the amount of different emotions that fill the room.
If not, let’s just say it’s not unusual to see multiple concertgoers shedding a few tears.
One particular fan at Adele’s recent Melbourne concert was so overcome with emotion that the singer invited him on stage.
Little did she know what was about to happen next.
The fan, Wade took Adele by surprise and pulled his partner, Chris up on to the stage and proposed right there and then.
"I had no idea that was going to happen. So that was unplanned, I had no idea,” Adele excitedly exclaimed after the sweet moment.
Since then fans have taken to Twitter to promote the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Australia.
Wonderful. @Adele promoting gay marriage with a proposal on stage. Bless. Take note @TurnbullMalcolm It's not hard.— Shane Anderson (@Globalgallop) March 19, 2017
When there is a gay marriage proposal at the #AdeleMelbourne concert you went to tonight. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #australianmarriageequality @Adele— Tim Bedford (@timmy_5948) March 19, 2017
