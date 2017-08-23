WATCH: Experience what it's like to graduate from UL

Did you ever want to know what it is like to graduate from college?

As tens of thousands of students around the country prepare to leave home and go to college, University of Limerick graduate James Liston from Newcastle West, County Limerick, shares a first-person insight into the reward at the end.

After four years, James graduated on Tuesday with a BA in Politics and International Relations from UL.

He was among 2,687 graduates, including 47 PhDs conferred at ceremonies at the university this week.

James wore a GoPro throughout the ceremony so viewers get to experience what it is like from arriving and robing to collecting their scroll on stage.