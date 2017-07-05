WATCH: Every Irish person when their American cousins come to stay

By Anna O'Donoghue

Ah that time of year when your American cousins come to stay - or as they like to call it in some houses, 'the only other day the child of prague is put on the doorstep'.

The few days when you only eat with the ‘posh’ cutlery and spend the entire month before hand helping your mother clean but alas as much as you prepare, you are still always left with a few confused faces looking back at you.

And here’s why - as told by Facebook legend, Jen Hatton.