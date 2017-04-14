WATCH: Epic Gorillaz mural appears overnight in Limerick
One of the Gorillaz has been spotted in Limerick.
All Out Design and Steamboat Records created an amazing mural overnight in Limerick city centre to kick off the Gorillaz guerrilla marketing campaign.
The piece of street art features Noodle, a fictional Japanese musician and member of the British virtual band Gorillaz.
Watch it come together here:
Fantastic!
KEYWORDS: gorillaz, limerick, street art
