Watch Enda Kenny teach US reporter how to say ’Taoiseach’
Taoiseach Enda Kenny is on his annual St Patrick’s trip to the United States, where he is outlining plans for a referendum on voting rights for Irish people abroad in presidential elections .
And after speaking at an Irish Famine memorial in Philadelphia, he decided to give a local TV reporter a lesson on how to say Taoiseach.
Kenny appears to praise the reporter’s effort, saying: “You say it very well.”
He added: “It’s an old Gaelic word for leader or chieftain. So if you want to pronounce it in phonetics, it will be t-h-double E, thee, shoc, s-h-o-c. So ‘theeshoc’.”
Kenny gives the reporter a 10 out of 10 for his effort.
Now for the matter of pronouncing Saoirse Ronan’s name…
