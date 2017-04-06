Watch Einstein the parrot do some amazing impressions on her 30th birthday

A parrot has been showing off her impersonation skills, including spaceship noises and singing, to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Einstein the African grey parrot is a resident at Zoo Knoxville and has bags of talent.

In exchange for frequent treats, she will impersonate a pirate, farting and other animals – she has a repertoire of over 200 sounds and words. It really has to be seen to be believed as she is interviewed by the zoo’s head trainer, Adam Patterson.

This video isn’t the first time Einstein has encountered fame.

In 2006, she won Animal Planet’s Pet Star award and has even featured in her own Ted Talk, where her trainer Stephanie White explained all her wonderful talents and she even sang happy birthday to Al Gore!