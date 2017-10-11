WATCH: Dublin dance crew help German man propose to his girlfriend

The moment someone gets down on one knee and asks you to spend the rest of your life with them is one you’ll remember forever.

So, why not make it the biggest and best moment you possibly can?

Like Sabareesh did. His German girlfriend has been studying in Ireland so he decided to not only fly over and surprise her, he enlisted the help of Dublin dance school, House of Swag, to help him pop the question.

As they performed what the crowd thought was a spontaneous flashmob, two of the crew plucked his girlfriend from the crowd to join in some of the moves.

She wasn’t expecting Sabareesh to appear in front her as part of the crew.

Aww.