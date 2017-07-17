WATCH: Dublin choir smashed it on BBC show Pitch Battle

A few weeks ago, one Dublin choir put a giant smile on our faces with their rendition of Father Ted’s My Lovely Horse.

The Ramparts are an acapella group, set up by Ruaidhrí O’Dálaigh and sing everything from trad to folk and pop.

This week they appeared on the the BBC’s new show reality show, Pitch Battle.

What an amazing first episode of #pitchbattle - can't wait for the next episode already. Here we are on stage with our PB besties! ❤️ #pitchbattle #theramparts #ramparty #barbershop #acappella #bbcone A post shared by The Ramparts Male Voice Choir (@ramparts_dublin) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Inspired by the 2012 film, Pitch Perfect, the show see rival musical groups face-off against each other.

The group first performed Shape of You as part of the rip-off stages and it went down such a storm they were advanced to the next stage.

There they performed Falling Slowly which qualified them through to the final stages.

Unfortunately their rendition of Kissing Strangers lost against Tring Park 16, who took home the crown on the night.

It’s only the beginning for this talented bunch.