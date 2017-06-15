Watch: Donald Trump mocked by Australian Prime Minister in leaked private speech

Leaked footage shows Donald Trump being mocked by Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The video was taken from an off-the-record speech he gave last night at Parliament House to the media. And it was revealed by a member of the media – Laurie Oakes, the political editor of Australia’s 9 News.

The leaked excerpts show Turnbull parodying the US president whilst making fun of the Australian government’s opinion polls.

Turnbull’s first telephone conversation with Trump in January over a refugee resettlement deal was, in Trump’s words, “testy”. But the two leaders made a public show of friendship when they met for the first time in May.

The PM said he was disappointed by the leak – telling Melbourne Radio 3AW: “It’s a breach of protocol, it’s a breach of faith and all those things.”

On the speech, he said: “But you know, it’s light-hearted, it’s affectionate, good-natured and the butt of my jokes was myself.”

Of course, online the leak has been met with a number of responses. Some are clamouring to hear what Trump’s response will be to the situation.

Australia waiting for Trump to say something about Turnbull pic.twitter.com/rfgY3Au4Zr — Mason McCann (@AhMcCann) June 15, 2017

While many others have taken the opportunity to poke fun – jokingly suggesting President Trump might not even remember where Turnbull is from…

The White House says Trump has learned of Malcolm Turnbull's impersonation and now plans to cut all ties with Austria #auspol — The Shovel (@TheShovel) June 15, 2017

Spicer: Prime Minister Turnbull made jokes about you.



Trump: Who's that?



Spicer: President Trumble



Trump: Where's Austria?#auspol — Jansant (@Jansant) June 15, 2017

Given the Australian PM's mockery of Trump we should warn Austria to expect some serious consequences.



Some very serious consequences. — Aussie Camel (@aussiecamel9745) June 15, 2017

Geography eh? Who needs it…