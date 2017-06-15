Watch: Donald Trump mocked by Australian Prime Minister in leaked private speech

Back to Discover Home

Leaked footage shows Donald Trump being mocked by Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The video was taken from an off-the-record speech he gave last night at Parliament House to the media. And it was revealed by a member of the media – Laurie Oakes, the political editor of Australia’s 9 News.

The leaked excerpts show Turnbull parodying the US president whilst making fun of the Australian government’s opinion polls.

Turnbull’s first telephone conversation with Trump in January over a refugee resettlement deal was, in Trump’s words, “testy”. But the two leaders made a public show of friendship when they met for the first time in May.

The PM said he was disappointed by the leak – telling Melbourne Radio 3AW: “It’s a breach of protocol, it’s a breach of faith and all those things.”

Turnbull
(Toby Melville/PA)

On the speech, he said: “But you know, it’s light-hearted, it’s affectionate, good-natured and the butt of my jokes was myself.”

Of course, online the leak has been met with a number of responses. Some are clamouring to hear what Trump’s response will be to the situation.

While many others have taken the opportunity to poke fun – jokingly suggesting President Trump might not even remember where Turnbull is from…

Geography eh? Who needs it…
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Australia, Donald Trump, Malcolm Turnbull, US, Video, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover