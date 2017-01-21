Watch Donald Trump channel supervillain Bane from the Dark Knight Rises

He’s been compared to supervillains before, and Donald Trump took a leaf right out of the baddie playbook in a part of his inauguration speech.

The new president talked about “transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to you … the people”.

People were quick to notice the line bore remarkable similarities to a speech given by another conqueror.

In the film, Bane is also talking about transferring powers from “the corrupt” and “rich” of Gotham.

The Gotham insiders and elite, you might say.

Bane calls them: “The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you … the people.”

But how do they compare?

@jaxamoto Bane sounded more sincere lol — Danny A. Reyes (@oryozema) January 20, 2017