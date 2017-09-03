WATCH: Doireann Garrihy and James Kavanagh perform at Electric Picnic
This year’s Electric Picnic is in full swing in Stradbally, Co. Laois and judging by social media there’s one performance that has everyone talking.
That of course was Doireann Garrihy and James Kavanagh’s lip-sync at the Three Ireland's 3Disco.
If you don't know who these duo are, where have you been for the last year?
It's on! 👊 @JamesKavanagh_ @DoireannGarrihy #3Disco #EP2017 pic.twitter.com/vFNO02F1Xo— Three Ireland News (@ThreeIreland) September 2, 2017
The social media stars drew huge crowds to the stage before they performed their set songs.
Doireann took on Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun while James opted for Abba’s Dancing Queen.
With glitter running through the veins of both Snapchat stars it was always set to be an lip-sync extravaganza.
And it didn’t disappoint.
.@DoireannGarrihy singing Girls Just Wanna Have Fun 😂😂 #3disco @EPfestival pic.twitter.com/2O91MnEHMP— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) September 2, 2017
Who do you think took the crown?
