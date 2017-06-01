WATCH: David Geaney tries to teach UK chat show host the one-two-threes

Sadly the Britain's Got Talent journey has ended for Kerry dancer David Geaney.

Last night he wowed the crowd with something we didn’t even know was possible - Irish dancing to a remix of Over the Rainbow.

Unfortunately the 22-year-old didn’t receive enough votes to qualify for the live finals but that didn’t stop him making an impression with the folks over the water.

Before the show aired he popped by the Good Morning Britain studio to talk with hosts, Piers Morgan, Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold.

After a brief chat about all things Irish dancing, they challenged him to teach Arnold the basic ‘batter’.

He gave it his best shot but of course with the Riverdance soundtrack playing in the background it turned out to be as cringey as you would think.

Keep flying the flag, David.