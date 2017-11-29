Watch daredevil wingsuit flyers land inside a moving plane in mid-air

Two daredevil wingsuit flyers have completed a seemingly impossible feat of landing in a moving plane in mid-air.

Thrill-seekers Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet succeeded in flying into the open door of a small aircraft after freefalling from the 4,158-metre Jungfrau summit in the Swiss Alps.

Otherwise known as the Soul Flyers, the French duo spent several months training for the stunt organised by Red Bull.

After more than 100 test flights and a botched first attempt, Fugen and Reffet glided into the back door of the moving Pilatus Porter plane with 3,200 metres of vertical freefall.

Reffet, 33, said the pair wanted to recreate a stunt carried out by another wingsuit flyer, Patrick de Gayardon, 20 years ago.

He said: “The conditions were perfect and we were well prepared, but it was still an incredibly difficult challenge.

(Red Bull)

“It was very complicated for us as we tried a first time but we messed up a bit and that sucks so much energy out of you.

“Going up to 4,000 metres, it physically costs a lot. Once I got in, I only thought about one thing, my buddy behind.”

Fugen added: “Right now our thoughts go to Patrick (de Gayardon), who was the first to re-enter a plane.

“We wanted to do it differently by jumping from a mountain. It is a huge achievement.”