Watch Countdown go all Father Ted

Channel 4 viewers had a bit of a laugh today.

Countdown fans might have been forgiven for thinking they had tuned into Father Ted after the gameshow's lexicographer Susie Dent uncovered some rather risque Irish slang.

Soccer pundit Adrian Chiles, who was partnering Dent in the show's Dictionary corner, couldn't bring himself to unveil the word, saying: "I didn't hink of it."

So he gave Dent the pleasure of revealing an eight-letter Irish insult among the vowels and consonents - 'gobshite'.

The show's host, Nick Hewer, was horrified when she called it out, saying: "Are you allowed to say that?"

She went on to describe it as "vulgar slang" and gave its definition while a blushing co-host Rachel Riley posed next to the questionable noun.

Some viewers loved it.

Love it. 'Gobshite' just came up on Countdown — Paul Jordan (@paulj71) October 19, 2017

Word of the day on countdown,GOBSHITE,great word.😂😀 — DEAN GOLDINGAY (@Dgoldy1977) October 19, 2017

Others weren't so sure

As if the word "gobshite" just featured on countdown. What is going on with the world lol pic.twitter.com/5OJFj6Y4yc — Jon nelson-fuller (@jono197838) October 19, 2017

I'm not sure I can cope with Countdown... testicles and gobshite on the same day!! — Elizabeth G (@ChiggsHQ) October 19, 2017

Father Jack would have been proud.