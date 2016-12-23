WATCH: Cork hotel staff send sweet video message to our homesick expats

Staff at The Celtic Ross Hotel and local children from Rosscarbery have joined forces to send a video especially for those who can't make it back this Christmas.

In a Facebook post, which they have kindly shared with us, hotel staff express the hope that the scenes of West Cork and the beautiful singing of local kids will make those working away feel a little closer to home

Special mention must go to Ré Nua and Lisheen National School for their beautiful rendition what we're sure you will agree is a Christmas favourite ... Enjoy!

Check out the original facebook post on The Celtic Ross facebook page here