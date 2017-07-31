WATCH: Cork filmmaker shares video of 'street artist' at work and the result is unexpectedly brilliant

Seen one street artist, seen them all, right? Wrong.

Filmmaker Ronan Fox sent us a video of his friend Maurice taking to the streets of Dublin to find the perfect spot for his next piece of art. It showcases some of the amazing artwork around the city and sets you up to expect a masterpiece from Maurice, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Make sure you watch all the way to the end to see the iconic work he produces.

Ronan, who is from Cork, has been working in video and film production in Dublin for four years, and his skills have been put to good use here.

"I sometimes make short films outside of my day job under the name Five Dollar Shake and this was the latest one," he says.

"Some of my friends from Tiny Ark, Charles Alexander and Siobhain Kehoe helped out too and a musician friend of mine named Eoghan Reid let me use his track, Geometry, as the soundtrack.

"I wanted to highlight some of the really good work here in Dublin while also hopefully giving people a laugh.

"My friend in the video, Maurice O'Doherty, works as a teacher in Terenure. We're both from the same part of Cork so we've been friends for years.

*SPOILER*

"He's not really a street artist though! I had the idea recently when I saw some random graffiti in Dublin that it would be funny to make a super serious documentary style film about an artist only for it to turn out in the end that the art is complete nonsense."

Did you fall for it?