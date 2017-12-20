Watch: Cork comedy troupe release debut short film

By Steve Neville

Popular Cork comedy sketch artists CCCahoots have released their debut short film online today.

The short, titled ’FitzGibbons’ Budget Funerals’, rounds of a hugely successful year for the trio.

The new video tells the tale of a Cork family who ’detect a gap in the market for affordable funeral services’.

Shot in mockumentary style, it details the working life of the Fitzgibbons in their new venture.

Comedians Tadhg Hickey, Laura O’Mahony and Dominic McHale form the CCCahoots group which started in 2014 and the trio found success releasing their sketches online.

Earlier this year their first sitcom, The School, was broadcast on RTÉ2.

Find more of CCCahoots work on Faceebook and YouTube.