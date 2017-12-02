Watch: Cork children were reunited with their army Dad on Late Late Toy Show and it broke the country

The Late Late Toy Show captured imaginations last night and many argue that it gave us the TV moment of the year.

Adam and Kayla Burke from Midleton, Co Cork were reunited with their dad Sergeant Graham Burke.

Sergeant Burke returned home from Mali where he has been completing his 6th tour of duty peacekeeping to surpirse his children who were showing off their toys.

This is the moment when he was unwrapped and has everyone talking:

The nation collectively wept at the sight of the family being reunited again.

The whole of Ireland right now watching the little brother and sister being reunited with their dad #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/Djdi5ei7q4 — Hollie (@hollsbrennan) December 1, 2017

Brilliant job team @latelateshow toys, tears, talent and army dad family reunion #latelatetoyshow pic.twitter.com/D9qsjN4HFm — Rachel McGuinness (@ramcguinness) December 2, 2017

Actual footage of me when Army Dad popped out of that present #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/2Iy3jplfKX — Sarah Cahill (@sarahc2122) December 1, 2017

Everyone saw it coming, but no one was prepared. I’m officially a mess 😭😭😭 #latelatetoyshow https://t.co/SkvSaQye14 — Greg Murphy 🤓 (@TheGregMurphy) December 1, 2017

Ah god the scream of of the little guy when his dad appeared #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/qzqlZcGeKM — Niall Fitzmaurice (@nfitzm) December 1, 2017

Ok, now I'm emotional. Those kids faces when they saw their dad ❤️❤️❤️ #LateLateToyShow — Denise O'Donoghue (@deniseodonoghue) December 1, 2017

When the dad burst out of the box #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/oUOw64lDVW — d-Ash-ing through the snow ❄️ (@aisghair) December 1, 2017