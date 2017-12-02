Watch: Cork children were reunited with their army Dad on Late Late Toy Show and it broke the country

The Late Late Toy Show captured imaginations last night and many argue that it gave us the TV moment of the year.

Adam and Kayla Burke from Midleton, Co Cork were reunited with their dad Sergeant Graham Burke.

Sergeant Burke returned home from Mali where he has been completing his 6th tour of duty peacekeeping to surpirse his children who were showing off their toys.

This is the moment when he was unwrapped and has everyone talking:

The nation collectively wept at the sight of the family being reunited again.
