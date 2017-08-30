WATCH: Comedian PJ Gallagher gets pranked with the oldest trick in the book

There’s nothing we love more than when the pranker becomes the prankee and there is no bigger pranker than comedian PJ Gallagher.

The Dublin native had been pranking the nation for years, along with fellow comedians Patrick McDonnell and Maeve Higgins, as part of the RTÉ show, Naked Camera.

And although the third and concluding series aired in February 2007, the nation are still looking for their revenge.

So who better to try a stab at getting him back than his work colleagues at Classic Hits 4FM, where he now hosts the morning breakfast show, 'PJ and Jim in the Morning' from 6am to 10am.

To capture the wee prank producer Mike Hogan and co-host Jim McCabe told Gallagher that they were filming ‘behind the scenes’ at the Dublin radio station.

Have a look here:

Classic prank for Classic Hits.