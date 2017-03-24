WATCH: Christy Moore sings at the graveside of Martin McGuinness

Thousands of mourners gathered on the streets of Derry City yesterday to pay their final respects to Martin McGuinness.

As his funeral procession made its way through the streets of Derry, McGuinness’ coffin was carried by both his family and notable members of the Sinn Féin party, including Gerry Adams and Michelle O'Neill.

After the service at St Columba's Long Tower church, mourners made their way to McGuninness’ final resting place.

There singer Christy Moore sang the final song, The Time has Come.

Poignant.

Former US President Bill Clinton, Irish President Michael D Higgins, former Irish President Mary McAleese, Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern were among those in attendance.