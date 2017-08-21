Watch: Carlow brothers create hilarious workout video on farm to win Conor McGregor competition

These brothers from Co Carlow have taken the phrase 'God loves a trier' to a whole new level, writes Ciara Phelan.

After spotting a competition online to win tickets and flights to the highly anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Flyod Mayweather Jr, Ciarán Cunningham and his brother Conor decided they would enter.

The competition criteria consisted of uploading a workout video to social media with the hashtag #bsnmcgregor but this duo decided to go with something very different.

Referring to himself and his brother as "big Chun and little Chun" the pair decided to take a trip out to their uncle's farm to film.

"I saw the competition on Friday and said I'd give it a lash on Saturday," said Ciarán.

"The criteria said it had to be a 30 second workout video so I thought it would be a bit of craic to go around to my uncle's farm, just acting the maggot, it took a few hours to film and edit."

Unfortunately, the video didn't make the cut but Ciarán didn't seem to mind as much.

"Ah not to worry, I have championship next week anyway," he said.

"But I think I would have had more craic in Vegas."

Here is the video, let us know what you think!