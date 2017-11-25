WATCH: Brazilian prison inmates compete in beauty pageant

A prison in Rio de Janiero has held a beauty pageant for inmates, with one lucky woman being crowned winner.

Ten inmates at the maximum security Talavera Bruce detention centre were given makeovers and took to the catwalk in front of fellow inmates and family.

The authorities that organise the pageant say they do it to help raise the women’s self-esteem.

“During this moment, I don’t feel like I am in jail,” said Michelle Rangel, 28. “My soul is freed.”

Rangel is last year’s winner; she’s currently serving a sentence for drug trafficking.

This year the title went to Mayana Alves.