Watch: Brave woman jumps onto the bonnet of her car to stop a carjacking

A brave woman stopped a carjacker from stealing her car by jumping onto its bonnet as he tried to make off with the vehicle.

Melissa Smith was pumping petrol into her SUV at a petrol station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when a black vehicle pulled up and the suspect jumped out.

After spotting him in her vehicle, Smith climbed onto the bonnet and clung on to windscreen wipers while the carjacker attempted to drive out of the petrol station.

He soon gave up and jumped out of her car and into another vehicle, leaving Smith to chase her SUV as it rolled into the street.