Watch: Brave homeless man describes rush to help young victims of Manchester attack

A homeless man gave an account to ITV News about the moment he rushed to help severely wounded children in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena terror attack, writes Pam Ryan.

Stephen Jones told the news outlet he was sleeping near the venue last night when he heard a loud bang, which he initially thought was a firework.

"I then realised what was happening and saw children coming out, screaming and covered in blood," the 35-year-old told ITV News.

He recalls in graphic detail, wiping blood from concertgoers' eyes before noticing their extensive injuries.

'We had to pull nails out of children's faces': Steve, a homeless man who was sleeping near #Manchester Arena, rushed to help young victims pic.twitter.com/dyxzZpal0Q — ITV News (@itvnews) May 23, 2017

Stephen, who has been sleeping rough for more than one year, added: "I wouldn't have been able to live with myself if I'd just walked away.

"Just because I'm homeless, it doesn't mean I haven't got a heart.

"There's a lot of good people in Manchester who help us out and we need to give back too."