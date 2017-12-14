WATCH: Boy with ADHD overwhelmed by Santa crowds - so Santa comes to him

This eight-year-old boy has never got to enjoy visiting Santa at Christmas - until this year.

William Murphy from County Wicklow has ADHD and receptive language difficulties and finds large crowds and loud noises overwhelming.

This means that going to visit Santa with his siblings has not been something that William has had the chance to enjoy as the bustling crowds and queues have left him in a state.

This year, his mother Rebecca asked for help from One4All to bring Santa to William.

The One4All elves created an entire Winter Wonderland in the Murphy’s home complete with a snow-filled garden and Santa’s grotto in their living room.

The look of surprise and joy on William’s face would make the Grinch’s heart grow two sizes.

For the first time, he got to sit on Santa’s knee in relaxing and familiar surroundings.

He and his siblings each got a gift and a memory they will treasure forever.

"Having this wish granted by One4all has made everything so much easier for William this Christmas and that really means the world to me," Rebecca said.

"The kids all absolutely love Christmas and Santa, but the hustle and bustle makes it a difficult time for my son.

"The experience that One4all created in our home was so special and thoughtful and meeting Santa was a hugely enjoyable and relaxed occasion for William."

Watch the magical moment when William met Santa below.