Watch: Bounce is taking ping pong to the next level using interactive technology

You might not have thought that ping pong needed bringing into the 21st century, but what ping pong-themed bar and restaurant Bounce has done might convince you anyway.

Bounce has launched Wonderball, which uses laser projection mapping and ball tracking to transform the table into an interactive arcade, filled to the brim with exciting games.

Some strong disco vibes going on here.

The 4K resolution game-play is beamed onto the table’s surface and responds to contact with the ball.

The result is an entirely new and futuristic way to enjoy one of your favourite games – it’s visually stunning, too.

Wonderball launches on Monday October 9, with bookings currently being taken – fancy a try?