Watch: Blonde Labrador saves black Labrador from raging river in the doggiest way ever
The story of light meeting dark is timeless, manifesting itself in ancient myths, books and films – but there’s always been an illustration of its beauty missing from all of our lives.
That’s right – dogs. Cue the Labradors.
Patricia Romero
Yes, the blonde one did just save its friend from a raging river and yes it did use a stick to do it. Awe-inspiring on a life-saving level and a canine level all at once.
The post, translated as “solidarity” in English, was sent by Argentinian Facebook user Patricia Romero and has more than 26 million views.
