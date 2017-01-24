Watch: Blonde Labrador saves black Labrador from raging river in the doggiest way ever

The story of light meeting dark is timeless, manifesting itself in ancient myths, books and films – but there’s always been an illustration of its beauty missing from all of our lives.

That’s right – dogs. Cue the Labradors.

Patricia Romero – SOLIDARIDAD… | Facebook



Yes, the blonde one did just save its friend from a raging river and yes it did use a stick to do it. Awe-inspiring on a life-saving level and a canine level all at once.

The post, translated as “solidarity” in English, was sent by Argentinian Facebook user Patricia Romero and has more than 26 million views.