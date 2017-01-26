Watch: Baby hippo receives care after being born six weeks premature at Cincinnati Zoo

A Nile hippo has been born at Cincinnati Zoo for the first time in 75 years – the only trouble is she’s been born six weeks early.

The tiny little calf hence is receiving intensive care to keep her going.

The little female’s mother Bibi, who is 17, was due to give birth in March so the little one weighs just 29lbs (13kg) – well below the average hippo calf size of about 50lbs (23kg).

Her small stature means the calf could not stand to drink milk from her mother, hence the vet and nursery staff took her into intensive care – feeding her a liquid mixture of nutrients.

(PA Video/Cincinnati Zoo)

Get well soon, little one!