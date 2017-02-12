WATCH: Australian zoo keeps koalas cool in 40 degree-plus temperatures

Australia is experiencing some pretty extreme weather this week with temperatures soaring into the high 40s.

But one zoo isn't going to let the weather stop them from keeping their animals cool.

Symbio Wildlife Park has come up a novel way of keeping their koalas from overheating, thanks to Zoo Keeper Ash Clarke.

The genius is in its simplicity. Frozen water bottles wrapped in a cloth means the animals can chill-out during the extreme weather.

Hats off to Symbio Wildlife Park.