Watch: Aslan performed a brilliant medley of hits on the Late Late

It’s 30 years since Aslan released their debut album that went straight to number one in the charts at the time.

The band performed a medley of hits from the album on the Late Late in a rousing performance.

Needless to say, they brought the house down and social media was loving it.
