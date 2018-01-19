Watch: Aslan performed a brilliant medley of hits on the Late Late
19/01/2018 - 22:39:00Back to Discover Home
It’s 30 years since Aslan released their debut album that went straight to number one in the charts at the time.
The band performed a medley of hits from the album on the Late Late in a rousing performance.
Needless to say, they brought the house down and social media was loving it.
Aslan on the #latelate.. absolutely class😷👍❤— Peter Grimes (@Grimes1e) January 19, 2018
Love me some Aslan ❤️❤️#latelate— shauna (@_j0hnnychrist) January 19, 2018
Christy Dignam pure gold #Aslan #latelate #priceless— Mir.I.am (@miriammonks) January 19, 2018
January 19, 2018
Jim Sheridan needs to make a movie about #christyDignam and #aslan he’s some character!!#LateLate— Maria (@maria_col1) January 19, 2018
Christy Dignam is legend. Good storyteller too! #LateLate #aslan— Paula T Nolan (@IrishPTNolan) January 19, 2018
It's so good to see #Christydignam looking fit and well & in sparkling form tonight @RTELateLateShow #latelate #Aslan— Andra Johnston (@unedeuxtroix) January 19, 2018
Only the hardest sole wouldn’t have a soft spot for Aslan, gr8 to Christie Dignam looking so well #latelate— Marcus Prestage (@marcuspr) January 19, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here