Watch as strong winds in Europe tear this cyclist’s bike out of their grasp

High winds in Europe are causing chaos on the continent, with the dangers being starkly illustrated by this video of a cyclist being dragged into the road by the extreme weather.

At least four people in three countries have been killed as a result of the storm, while flights have been grounded, trains halted and rooftops ripped off buildings.

Video from The Hague in the Netherlands of a cyclist losing control of their bike is evidence of just how dangerous the weather can be.

People can also be seen holding onto traffic lights in order not to be blown about by the high winds. Fortunately it looked as though there was no oncoming traffic when the cyclist was blown across the road.