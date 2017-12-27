Watch as Shinji Kagawa’s game of keep ball with a young child takes a wrong turn

Children can find it tough to take a ball from the feet of an adult at the best of times, but when it’s a professional footballer things really get out of hand.

That’s exactly the situation a poor young boy ended up in with Borussia Dortmund and Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa – and it was always going to end in tears.

Oh dear.

Whether the 28-year-old did feel sorry for the young boy isn’t clear from the video, which was posted to Kagawa’s Twitter page with crying and thumbs up emojis.

However, some read a little further into the video.

This is why footballers' kids rarely become elite like their parents. Their dads demoralise them to the point where they don't want to play football anymore. https://t.co/J4pWdOHoKh — keith ape (@MkJustSaid) December 27, 2017

It’s not clear if the boy in the video is Kagawa’s son, but it’s a theory.