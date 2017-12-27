Watch as Shinji Kagawa’s game of keep ball with a young child takes a wrong turn

Children can find it tough to take a ball from the feet of an adult at the best of times, but when it’s a professional footballer things really get out of hand.

That’s exactly the situation a poor young boy ended up in with Borussia Dortmund and Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa – and it was always going to end in tears.

Oh dear.

Whether the 28-year-old did feel sorry for the young boy isn’t clear from the video, which was posted to Kagawa’s Twitter page with crying and thumbs up emojis.

However, some read a little further into the video.

It’s not clear if the boy in the video is Kagawa’s son, but it’s a theory.
