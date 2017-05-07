Watch as four mopeds surround victim in attempted robbery

CCTV has been released by police after eight suspects riding four mopeds ganged up on a victim in an attempted robbery in London.

The victim was walking up Park Lane, Westminster, during the early hours of April 30, when the attack happened.

He was surrounded by the suspects who tried to snatch his watch.

The victim ran away before one of the mopeds crashed into him.

He managed to crawl to safety, but was later treated for a broken leg. The suspects rode off empty-handed.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Westminster CID via 101.