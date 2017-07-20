Watch as firefighters revive a dog following a house fire

Firefighters in Bakersfield, California, revived a pet dog after discovering him unconscious in a burning home.

The unresponsive pet was carried out as the concerned owner looked on, but thanks to a specialised pet mask they had the equipment necessary to help.

BFD IN ACTION #BFDaction #BakersfieldFDBFD Firefighters rescued a pet canine from the earlier 4627 Quarter Ave residential structure fire today. The small breed dog was pulled from the interior unresponsive, with semi-agonal respirations, and as its concerned owner looked on, BFD Firefighters revived the pet using a specialized animal oxygen mask and high flow oxygen. Posted by Bakersfield Fire Department on Wednesday, July 19, 2017

The firefighters used high flow oxygen and a special animal mask to bring little Jack round, before transporting the dog to the local vets for a check-up and treatment – although he looked more than a little dazed by the events.

The special masks were distributed to every Bakersfield Fire Department (BFD) fire engine thanks to two local girl scouts, Kylie Greene and Hailey Amos, who raised the money for the equipment as part of their efforts to earn their silver badges.

The fire department has been widely praised for its rescue, with hundreds of comments thanking the crew for their bravery.

BFD said: “BFD firefighters consider it an honour and duty to serve our community … and that includes protecting our pets, livestock and wildlife as well.”